Cleveland City Council member asks for help with new immigrants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council’s only Latina member is asking for help from Cleveland and Cuyahoga County organizations for help with immigrant or newcomer families in need.

Councilwoman Jasmin Santana said she receives weekly for workforce and housing assistance.

“The city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County needs a plan as we see an influx of newcomers to the region. I hope the meeting today moves us forward,” said Santana.

Santana added she recently received news that 25 Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) families had migrated here without assistance.

“I want everyone, beyond the social service organizations that are helping but stretched beyond their capacity, to discuss how to create a more coordinated Immigrant/Newcomer plan,” said Santana. “We talk a lot about the decline in population or the lack of capacity in the construction field and manufacturing companies yet we don’t take advantage of this great opportunity to train, place, and assist the immigrant population.

