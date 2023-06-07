2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse for sale with $25,000 starting bid
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a historic home where you get a view of the coast and the city skyline?

You can make those dreams come true for as low as $25,000... as long as you have a boat, are willing to take on a fixer-upper, and want to live in a lighthouse.

The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse is up for auction by the government’s General Services Administration.

This piece of maritime history with a view of the Cleveland skyline is built at the entrance to Cleveland’s harbor, and is only accessible by boat.

Building the lighthouse began in 1909 and completed in 1911, and then became automated in 1965.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station was housed there until 1976.

The historical documents state there is a basement, first-floor galley (which means kitchen), and living quarters on the second, third, and fourth floors.

[ click here to view all of the historical documents ]

GSA Auctions shared these photos of the lighthouse in its current state:

The online auction opens at 11 a.m. on June 30.

The bid starts at $25,000, and the bid deposit required is $10,000.

[ click here for more information on the auction ]

