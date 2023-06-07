Cleveland organizations stepping up as city sees summer surge in violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With violence plaguing Cleveland, community groups and organizations are preparing for a busy summer with programs and activities aimed at providing safe spaces and valuable life skills.

“We kind of, unofficially, consider ourselves our members’ second home. What’s important to us is a sense of belonging,” said Courtney Horne, the director of teen initiatives for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

The organization is hoping to serve 10,000 area youth this summer with a variety of programs at its multiple clubs throughout Northeast Ohio.

The programs are free and open to children between the ages of 6-18.

Kids are fed twice daily and take part in structured activities; many teens focus on life skills like basic finances.

As far back as 1987, experts have suggested such programs have had a positive impact in low-income communities where crime and violence is prevalent.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Columbia University study found that Boys & Girls Clubs in those communities reduced juvenile crime by 13 percent, while reducing drug activity by 22 percent.

It’s no secret Cleveland has had its share of issues.

Over a three-day span in late May, two teenagers were shot and killed in the city.

One of them was 15-years-old, the other was 16.

“I know that my kids are not only going somewhere safe, but they’ll be exposed to a lot of different activities,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio chief of staff Samantha Shahid. “We do our best to expose our young people to the city so they’re not trying to figure out what to do with their time. When I was a young person, I didn’t have a means to get around and see my city... that caused me to be creative with my time and do things that I don’t want my kids to be doing with their spare time.”

During a news conference this morning to discuss the revitalization of downtown Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb had some sharp words for judges and the practice of letting repeat offenders out of jail. pic.twitter.com/F8aStdLh9k — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 7, 2023

“As much as we’re able to make a difference in their lives, I think they’re making a difference in our lives,” Horne said. “The growth that happens here for members and employees is exponential and definitely noticeable.”

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, click here.

The City of Cleveland’s Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers are also offering expanded programming at all centers, free of charge. Information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.