Dog saved while fire engulfs Medina garage

Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage
(Medina Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders saved a family’s dog who stuck in the house as flames destroyed a garage and the two cars that were inside, Medina Fire confirmed.

MFD said it got the call for the house fire on Ledgewood Drive at 9:52 p.m. on July 2.

Engine 3 was the first to arrive on scene to find the attached garage was already engulfed in flames, according to MFD.

LST Medic 1 helped get a water supply for Engine 3, and both crews were able to stop the blaze and prevent it from burning the home any further, MFD stated.

Additional first responders went in and found the resident’s dog before they suffered any injuries, MFD confirmed.

Medina LST and the Medina Township Police Department assisted at the scene.

MFD did not confirm the cause of the fire.

Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage
Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage(Medina Fire Department)
Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage
Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage(Medina Fire Department)

