MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Hershel finally has a new leash on life after spending over 2,000 days living in a shelter waiting to find his “furever” home.

The 6-year-old dog was transferred to Lake Humane Society in Mentor on April 13 from another shelter, where he had spent the past five years.

“Our hearts are breaking for Hershel,” Lake Humane Society shared upon his arrival. “Hershel has never known what it feels like to live in a home with a family that loves him. We hope that giving him the opportunity to share his story in a new shelter, with a fresh start, will help Hershel find a family.”

The hopes of LHS quickly manifested into a dream come true.

Six days after 19 News shared Hershel’s story, LHS said he left the shelter with a family who spent a week in a “foster to adopt” process.

This means the family had to wait a week before signing the official adoption papers to ensure Hershel acclimated well to his new home and those in it, especially with other pets involved.

Being the good boy that he is, Hershel did just that and his adoption was finalized on June 7, just in time for his seventh birthday on June 20!

“Hershel has settled in perfectly. He is already very loved, spoiled, and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy.” LHS happily shared.

“We could not be more thankful for all those who helped share Hershel’s story! Without you all, Hershel’s humans might have never known that they were the ones he’s been waiting for!” LHS exclaimed to 19 News.

LHS shared these photos of the moment he got his new “pawrents,” him playing with his new sister, and already going on adventures.

Dog who spent 2,000 days in shelter finally adopted, Lake Humane Society says (Lake Humane Society)

Long before this lovable boy finally found a loving forever family, Hershel was living outdoors in inhumane conditions before he was rescued at 1-year-old, according to LHS.

“It was winter, during a polar vortex when Hershel was saved. He was skin and bones, he was shivering, and he was scared. After medical examination it was confirmed, Hershel was severely frostbitten and close to starvation,” LHS described.

“For the first year of his life Hershel had never known warmth, he had never known shelter. Hershel had never known the feeling of a full belly or kind human touch. It didn’t happen overnight, but Hershel is now a healthy, 76-pound, 6-year-old boy. Hershel amazes us every single day with his contagiously happy and optimistic outlook on life,” LHS said with hope when they took him in.

LHS told 19 News that Hershel was able to get a small taste of life inside a home when one of the humane society’s volunteers took him to sleepover in Mid-may.

The volunteer said Hershel adjusted better than they could have ever imagined, especially considering that may had been his very first night in a home.

“He didn’t even have one accident. He was a complete gentleman, grateful for the simple things like sunbathing in a fenced yard and curling up on the couch for belly rubs. Hershel didn’t hesitate to claim his comfy spot and help select a movie for the night. And even though his home visit was short, it gave him hope and a glimpse of what life will be like once he finds his forever family,” LHS optimistically described.

Hershel had also gone on many adventures to get him out of the shelter during his time at LHS, and had been practicing his skills at Cold Nose Companions Dog Training, where LHS said he had “caught on wonderfully.”

LHS said he had continued to impress the volunteers with his loyalty and willingness to learn new things as they tried to make up for lost time.

“Hershel did nothing to deserve this life, nor did he ask for it. It is now LHS’s mission to make up for the neglect and disappointment he has had to deal with. And despite it all, Hershel sees only the good in every human. He even likes other dogs, too. Hershel has done his best being a patient, charming, lovable guy, but after five years Hershel has waited long enough,” LHS previously told 19 News.

LHS said Hershel has touched their hearts, and their volunteers have done all they can do teach him what love feels like.

While he now has his own humans and doggie sister, LHS still has a shelter full of dogs just waiting for you to give them the same love that Hershel found.

If you want to want open your heart and your home to another dog, call 440-951-6122, email adopt@lakehumane.org, or visit their website at www.lakehumane.org.

All dogs at Lake Humane Society, are neutered or spayed, given a physical examination from the LHS veterinarian, tested for heartworm, given age-appropriate vaccinations (including rabies), treated for fleas, and microchipped.

For those who are unable to adopt at this time, but want to help homeless pets like Hershel, donate to the Lake Humane Society at www.lakehumane.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/.

Lake Humane Society is located at 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E in Mentor.

