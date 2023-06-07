The EDWINS institute to offer free child care to students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The EDWINS campus, a Leadership and Restaurant Institute, is now offering a family center to students of the institute and their families.

The EDWINS Institute offers formerly incarcerated adults an education in in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Now, free child care will be available to better students chances at graduating.

Officials say the Family Center will follow all state of Ohio regulations, and will serve children up to 11-years-old, Monday through Saturday until 11pm.

The institution says that 79% of its students with children who begin the program do not complete it due to lack of childcare, among other issues.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.