EPA: Air quality in Northeast Ohio hits ‘unhealthy’ level today because of wildfires

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You’ve seen the haze in the sky in Northeast Ohio because of Canadian wildfires and now the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which monitors air quality, has thrust Northeast Ohio into the “unhealthy” category for today.

This puts the area one risk level higher than it has been for about a week when the warning those with sensitive breathing issues from spending a lot of time outside.

You can view the EPA’s interactive map here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.