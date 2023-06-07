2 Strong 4 Bullies
A labor of lies: New podcast unravels Ravenna woman’s plot to murder pregnant mom, steal unborn baby

By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young mother-to-be was shopping at a northeast Ohio Walmart when she unknowingly became the target of a sinister baby snatching murder plot.

23-year-old Theresa Andrews was nine months pregnant when she met Michelle Bica, 39, in the store’s baby section in the late summer of 2000.

But while Andrews was shopping for baby clothes, investigators say Bica was shopping for a baby; the Ravenna woman had lied to her husband and family about being pregnant and her fake due date was rapidly approaching.

Weeks after her chance meeting with Andrews at Walmart, Bica abducted and murdered the expectant mother so that she could steal the baby boy in her womb.

In the latest episode of Dark Side of the Land, 19 News investigator Kelly Kennedy takes a deep dive into how Bica’s unraveling lies ultimately resulted in the deaths of both women, and how the horrific truth of what happened to Andrews still haunts the community 23 years later.

“A Labor of Lies” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

