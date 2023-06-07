2 Strong 4 Bullies
More kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need, study says

FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - More kids, teens and young adults are experiencing anxiety, but fewer are getting the right treatment, according to a study published in Pediatrics.

It looked at data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 2006 to 2018.

The patients ranged in age from four to 24 years old.

Researchers looked at office-based physician visits to see how many included an anxiety disorder diagnosis and what treatment, if any, was given.

They found that while visits for anxiety increased, the proportion of visits with therapy decreased.

Researchers said that is troubling, as existing evidence has shown that for most people, therapy is the best way to treat anxiety. And for severe cases, a combination of both therapy and medication is recommended.

Families can find help getting care and resources through their child’s school or workplace or by visiting onoursleeves.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

