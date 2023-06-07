2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain for some tomorrow

Cleveland's Most Accutate
Cleveland's Most Accutate(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our weather continues to roll in from the north. It will be smoky at times with poor air quality from the Canada wildfire smoke. The forecast has a plume of thicker smoke tomorrow. Expect a sunny day otherwise today and 18 straight days with no rain in Cleveland. A brisk north wind develops this afternoon. The air mass is cooler. High temperatures only around 70 degrees today. Clear this evening with many temperatures falling into the 40s overnight. A disturbance tracks through tomorrow. This will give the area more cloud cover and a risk of some showers. The cool air mass in place will allow for some lake enhanced rain. The best risk of some rain will be east of Cleveland. We have the showers developing tomorrow afternoon and through Thursday night. Not everyone will see this rain. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 65 to 70 degree range. The better opportunity of rain in the area arrives Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy sky and dry tonight, rain chances return this weekend
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy sky and dry tonight, rain chances return this weekend
The 19 First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain returning to the area this weekend.
Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy sky and dry tonight, rain chances return this weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and cool pattern rolls on