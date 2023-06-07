Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain for some tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our weather continues to roll in from the north. It will be smoky at times with poor air quality from the Canada wildfire smoke. The forecast has a plume of thicker smoke tomorrow. Expect a sunny day otherwise today and 18 straight days with no rain in Cleveland. A brisk north wind develops this afternoon. The air mass is cooler. High temperatures only around 70 degrees today. Clear this evening with many temperatures falling into the 40s overnight. A disturbance tracks through tomorrow. This will give the area more cloud cover and a risk of some showers. The cool air mass in place will allow for some lake enhanced rain. The best risk of some rain will be east of Cleveland. We have the showers developing tomorrow afternoon and through Thursday night. Not everyone will see this rain. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 65 to 70 degree range. The better opportunity of rain in the area arrives Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.