2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Pulitzer winning author Willa Cather gets statue at U.S. Capitol

Cather’s most famous works include The Song of the Lark, and My Antonia.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the pull of a rope, one of Nebraska’s most celebrated native daughters began her permanent residency at the US Capitol.

Willa Cather is the first Pulitzer winning author to join Statuary Hall.

“Cather’s vivid, reflective writing has become synonymous with the pioneer spirit of Nebraska,” said Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer.

“A number of her works feature featured honest and rich retellings of the challenges faced by Nebraskans and our intimate relationship to the land,” said Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith.

Each state gets two statues in the halls of congress.

Cather is the 12th woman on display, joining the ranks of Amelia Earhart, and Rosa Parks.

The artist behind the piece is also making history. Littleton Alston is the first African American sculptor to have a commission displayed at the Capitol.

“A Nebraska artist honoring Nebraska artists. And we all get to enjoy it today,” remarked Representative Don Bacon.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen explains Cather was selected for her work in immortalizing the Nebraskan Great Plains experience through literature, and for her spirt.

“She said, I only want impossible things. The others don’t interest me,” quote Pillen.

Cather’s most famous works include The Song of the Lark, and My Antonia.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse for sale with $25,000 starting bid
Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse for sale with $25,000 starting bid