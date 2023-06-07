2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River principal placed on leave, involved in police investigation

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky River principal was placed on administrative leave after the school system says it was approached by Rocky River police.

An email from Superintendent Michael Shoaf explained what will happen for the rest of the school year.

The email says Kensington Intermediate School Principal Dr. Heath Horton has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

Officials say the principal is being investigated in connection to a former Rocky River High School student.

Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation including Horton. It is unclear what the investigation entails.

School officials say District administrators will provide coverage at Kensington for the final two days of school.

“The district is fully cooperating with the RRPD on the investigation,” Shoaf said in an email.

