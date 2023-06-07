2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Cleveland 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to a string of violent crimes

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager who confessed to carjacking several young women in Little Italy at gunpoint and even shooting one woman will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams Wednesday morning.

Derelle Travis, 15, is being tried as an adult for the crimes.

Travis was just 14 when he carjacked four young women in Little Italy in December 2021, as well as a man in University Heights. He also shot another woman in Little Italy twice in the stomach before stealing her car.

On March 20, he pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

The teenager was supposed to be sentenced April 10; however, he never showed, because he had cut off his GPS ankle monitor and fled.

Travis was re-arrested by the U.S. Marshals on April 21.

4 violent carjackings in Little Italy, victims are young women, Cleveland police say
Woman shares terrifying carjacking story that helped bring change to Little Italy neighborhood

