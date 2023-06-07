Shaker Heights expand safety cameras to spot and stop crime

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights City Council has recently agreed to add another flock safety camera in the city.

These cameras read license plates and send data to a national crime information center.

Shaker Heights police call them “invaluable” since they went up last year.

“We did expect some success, but this has been a lot better,” said Commander John Cole. “Stolen cars, help in some other crimes and of course the missing persons.”

Cole said these eyes in the sky helped locate 38 out 42 missing people in the last year.

He adds its also helped police track down a man accused of a gruesome murder.

“Flock is unique in a couple different ways,” said Holly Beilen, a spokesperson. “They are able to tell if that plate is on a stolen vehicle, a vehicle belonging to a known wanted offender, a vehicle belonging to a missing person.”

Beilen told 19 News they partner with over 150 communities across the state.

“Law enforcement, their expertise is solving crime. We want them to solve and reduce crimes to make our communities safer. We as the technology company do everything else,” said Beilin.

Beilen makes it clear its used to solve crime and only crime.

“We do not capture speed on these cameras. They are not used for parking enforcement,” she said. “They are not used for repossession companies Its really just to solve property and violent crime.”

Shaker Heights City Council has also renewed their contract with a 5-year extension.

