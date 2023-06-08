19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke to keep air quality low

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another day with smoke in the atmosphere due to the major wildfire situation going on in Canada. Air quality will be poor in general during the day and evening. Take the proper precautions if you are sensitive to this. A weak disturbance is working its way through. This is giving the area more cloud cover. It’ll be a cool day with afternoon temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. Some lake enhanced showers will be around, mainly east of Cleveland. We included some showers in the forecast tonight as well with the highest risk, once again, east of Cleveland. We are tracking a system that will give us a higher chance of rain late this weekend and into next week. The latest data keeps delaying the onset of the rain. Looking like the best risk arrives Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.