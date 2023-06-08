2 East Cleveland officers plead not guilty to tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One former East Cleveland police officer and one current East Cleveland police officer indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and telecommunications fraud for a March incident, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Larry McDonald, 46, and Anthony Holmes, 36, are both out on bond and are scheduled to be back in court on June 28.

Larry McDonald ((Source: WOIO))

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, on March 12, McDonald attempted to execute a traffic stop on a 42-year-old man. A chase began and the victim crashed his vehicle into a bus stop near Ivanhoe Road and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

O’Malley said McDonald saw the crash, but left the scene. A witness called for help and Cleveland police responded to the accident.

O’Malley added Holmes knew Cleveland police had started an investigation, but withheld his knowledge of the pursuit.

Anthony Holmes ((Source: WOIO))

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard said McDonald submitted his resignation on May 23, a day after the department’s internal investigation ended.

Chief Gerhard said McDonald would have been fired had he not resigned.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.