2 teens injured after rollover accident on I-71 in Cleveland

Rollover accident
Rollover accident(ODOT)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens were taken to the hospital after rolling a pick-up truck in the Southbound lanes of I-71 near the West 143rd overpass in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The call came in around 810pm for the accident.

According to Cleveland EMS, the two 19-year-old men were taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

