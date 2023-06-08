2 teens injured after rollover accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens were taken to the hospital after rolling a pick-up truck in the Southbound lanes of I-71 near the West 143rd overpass in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The call came in around 810pm for the accident.

According to Cleveland EMS, the two 19-year-old men were taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.