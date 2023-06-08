Akron police make arrests in illegal gambling investigation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - While serving a search warrant pertaining to an investigation to illegal gambling, Akron police made five arrests and seized drugs, firearms and gambling machine motherboards Thursday night.

Police entered an establishment on 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. and recovered about half a gram of fentanyl and related paraphernalia, an AR-15 style rifle, three handguns, over $18,000 in cash and 40 gambling machine motherboards, according to a police release.

Kyle Brown, 27-years-old, Leonard Cross IV, 23-years-old, and Davontae James, 30-years-old, were charged with gambling and operating a gambling house.

The three were identified as “operation employees” by police.

Brown and Cross were later booked into Summit County Jail, according to police.

Michael Walsh, 37-years-old, who was found with the fentanyl and paraphernalia by police, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Beth Ison, 33-years-old, was arrested on an outstanding and unrelated warrant and misrepresenting identity, police said.

