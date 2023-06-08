Big Ten announces football schedule changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Football divisions will be no more beginning in 2024, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

The addition of UCLA and USC in 2024 means there will be 16 teams playing Big Ten football, and each team will play nine conference games.

Also, teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

There will still be a conference championship game, pitting the top 2 teams in the conference.

Tiebreakers will be announced later.

Ohio State will still play Michigan every year.

mark your calendars, the buckeyes future is set 🌰 pic.twitter.com/bRBDeouhXG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 8, 2023

Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023

