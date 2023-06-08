2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Big Ten announces football schedule changes

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Football divisions will be no more beginning in 2024, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

The addition of UCLA and USC in 2024 means there will be 16 teams playing Big Ten football, and each team will play nine conference games.

Also, teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

There will still be a conference championship game, pitting the top 2 teams in the conference.

Tiebreakers will be announced later.

Ohio State will still play Michigan every year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Stump Mitchell
Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell: ‘They can get beat late or they can get beat early’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up on the sidelines in the first half...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson building confidence with coaches, teammates as offseason continues
Dalvin Tomlinson
New Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: ‘It’s gonna be super exciting’
Cleveland Browns coach, player speak out after teammates robbed of truck at gunpoint