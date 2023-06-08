2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell: ‘They can get beat late or they can get beat early’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stump Mitchell, the Browns running backs coach, expects the team to have a potent offense this season, especially against the blitz.

“They can get beat late or they can get beat early,” Mitchell said Thursday on the final day of minicamp. “However they wanna get beat, they’re gonna get beat.”

Mitchell, who joined the Browns in 2019, will be working with a remade running backs room after the departure of Kareem Hunt.

Isaiah Ford and Demetric Felton will both be battling for more playing time behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

