Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell: ‘They can get beat late or they can get beat early’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stump Mitchell, the Browns running backs coach, expects the team to have a potent offense this season, especially against the blitz.

“They can get beat late or they can get beat early,” Mitchell said Thursday on the final day of minicamp. “However they wanna get beat, they’re gonna get beat.”

Mitchell, who joined the Browns in 2019, will be working with a remade running backs room after the departure of Kareem Hunt.

Isaiah Ford and Demetric Felton will both be battling for more playing time behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.