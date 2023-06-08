Canton police officer injured in shooting; suspect dead

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton police officer was injured in a shooting late Wednesday and one person was shot and killed by police.

The shooting happened on the northbound ramp from I-77 to Cleveland Ave. SW.

19 News has learned agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be handling the fatal officer involved shooting.

This is developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

