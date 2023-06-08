2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canton police officer injured in shooting; suspect dead

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton police officer was injured in a shooting late Wednesday and one person was shot and killed by police.

The shooting happened on the northbound ramp from I-77 to Cleveland Ave. SW.

19 News has learned agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be handling the fatal officer involved shooting.

This is developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage
Dog saved while fire engulfs Medina garage
Smoke from Canada wildfires contines to spill into Ohio from the north. Air Quality Advisory...
19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke to keep air quality low
Northeast Ohio Weather: Day 19 of dry conditions
Rollover accident
2 teens injured after rollover accident on I-71 in Cleveland