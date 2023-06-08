Cleveland city officials discuss rail safety after railroad bridge assessment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials in Cleveland will be meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss rail safety following an assessment of railroad-owned bridges in the city of Cleveland.

Cleveland City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb will hold the joint press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the findings of the assessment.

Officials say the city found 23 bridges that are considered critical due to various failings.

The findings of the assessment will be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Federal Railroad Administration, as well as the railroad companies.

The assessment comes after Cleveland City Council passed a rail safety resolution in March.

“Cleveland City Council continues to take rail safety extremely seriously, and these rail infrastructure findings are one step in that process. Our March rail safety informational hearing was an important launching point, and we intend to keep the community updated about our ongoing efforts,” said Councilwoman Jenny Spencer.

19 News will livestream the 2 p.m. event here Thursday.

