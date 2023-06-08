2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland firefighter hurt battling blaze on city’s West side

W. 69th Street fire
W. 69th Street fire((Source: Cleveland fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured battling a house fire on the city’s West side.

Crews were called to the vacant home in the 3500 block of W. 69th Street around 6:15 a.m.

This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Officials said the injured firefighter is in stable condition.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Canton police fatally shoot suspect after being shot at
Dog saved after fire destroys Medina garage
Dog saved while fire engulfs Medina garage
Smoke from Canada wildfires contines to spill into Ohio from the north. Air Quality Advisory...
19 First Alert Day: Canada wildfire smoke to keep air quality low
Northeast Ohio Weather: Day 19 of dry conditions