Cleveland firefighter hurt battling blaze on city’s West side
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured battling a house fire on the city’s West side.
Crews were called to the vacant home in the 3500 block of W. 69th Street around 6:15 a.m.
This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.
Officials said the injured firefighter is in stable condition.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
