Cleveland firefighter hurt battling blaze on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured battling a house fire on the city’s West side.

Crews were called to the vacant home in the 3500 block of W. 69th Street around 6:15 a.m.

This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Vacant House Fire on W.69th south of Denison in B4 this morning. One firefighter injured fighting the fire. Transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in stable condition. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/DlPMeM3JTj — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 8, 2023

Officials said the injured firefighter is in stable condition.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

