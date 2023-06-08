Cleveland firefighters battle house fire in Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters fought a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 6600 block of Zoeter Avenue for the fire around 5 pm.

The house is located two blocks North of historic League Park.

This house is vacant and there were no injuries, according to Cleveland Fire

