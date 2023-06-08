Cleveland firefighters battle house fire in Hough neighborhood
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters fought a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 6600 block of Zoeter Avenue for the fire around 5 pm.
The house is located two blocks North of historic League Park.
This house is vacant and there were no injuries, according to Cleveland Fire
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.