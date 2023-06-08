2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland firefighters battle house fire in Hough neighborhood

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters fought a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 6600 block of Zoeter Avenue for the fire around 5 pm.

The house is located two blocks North of historic League Park.

This house is vacant and there were no injuries, according to Cleveland Fire

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Francona on Clase
Demolition of Parma High School prompts efforts to save theater
New information on Canton man shot by police
19 First Alert Smoke Tracker for Friday, June 9, 2023.
19 First Alert Day: Canadian wildfires keep haze and air quality concerns in place