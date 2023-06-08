2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians manager Terry Francona: ‘I worry’ about closer Emmanuel Clase’s usage

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emmanuel Clase leads the major leagues in saves with 20 but manager Terry Francona admitted Thursday he may be using the All-Star closer too much.

Clase, 25, has pitched in 31 of the team’s 61 games and has fanned 26 in 30 innings.

Clase worked 72.2 innings in 77 games a year ago, piling up 42 saves for the division champs.

The Guardians wrap up a 3-game series tonight against Boston, then the Houston Astros come to town Friday for a 3-game set.

