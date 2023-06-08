HEATING UP: Pools across NEO open for the 2023 season

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio weather is heating up and school is out, which can only mean that pool season is upon us!

Last year, many pools were forced to close or cut down hours due to a national lifeguard shortage.

The city of Cleveland reported having a similar decrease in applicants for the 2023 summer season, but with some “creative scheduling,” Cleveland and many other city pools will be able to open for residents to enjoy some time in the sun.

AVON

The Avon Aquatic Facility is open June 8 to August 8, with weekday hours of 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekend hours of 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lap swim, holiday and early swim hours can be found on their website, and you can keep up with the pool through their Facebook.

AVON LAKE

The Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center in AVon Lake opened in early June, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are open through August 21, when they move to weekends only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their last day will be September 4.

More information can be found on their website.

CLEVELAND

Pools across Cleveland will open for the 2023 summer season on June 10 at noon. Neff Park will host the city’s annual pool opening celebration and traditional summer safety event.

All 20 outdoor pools will operate Wednesday through Sunday from June 10 through August 6.

Indoor pools will operate three days a week beginning June 12 through August 18.

Please note that any daily changes to staffing levels may alter pool schedules. Depending on the number of seasonal lifeguards available to stay on, the city may extend the summer pool season through August 20.

Normal hours of pool operation are noon – 7:45 p.m.

Each pool will close daily from 4 – 5 p.m.

Days of operation:

Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Indoor pools closed, but adjacent outdoor pools open:

Lonnie Burten NRRC

Woodland NRRC

Indoor pools will resume normal operations Monday through Friday (11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and Saturdays (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) the week of August 21, 2023.

For a full list of the city’s pools and spray parks, visit Recreation Centers and Pools | City of Cleveland (clevelandohio.gov).

ELYRIA

Residents of Elyria can soak up the sun at East Pool, which is already open 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

North Pool is set to open June 12, with the full schedule available on their website.

East Pool is OPEN 1:00-4:45pm ALL WEEK! North Pool opens June 12th - check out our website for the full schedule! Call... Posted by Elyria Parks & Recreation Department on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Anyone with questions can call 440-326-1500 for more info.

EUCLID

Ralph V. Hill Memorial Pool in Euclid opened earlier this month, with open swim weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Indian Hill Spray park is also now open, running Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out their website for more information on family swim, adult lap swim and early bird hours.

LAKEWOOD

Lakewood’s newly renovated Foster Pool at Lakewood Park opens June 8 at noon.

The new pool features several slides, a lounging area, diving boards and more!

Happy Pool Season, Lakewood! The newly renovated Foster Pool at Lakewood Park opens tomorrow at 12:00 PM! Thanks to... Posted by City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

PARMA

Nike pool and Walters Grove pool are now open through August 12, with daily open swim from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Information about pool passes, swim team and more can be found on their website.

ROCKY RIVER

Rocky River pools will be open this year from June 9 to September 4, with limited hours beginning August 14.

Open swim runs daily from 12 to 8 p.m.

More information, such as lap swim hours, adult swim and more, can be found on their website.

WESTLAKE

The Westlake Aquatic Center, complete with slides, a lazy river, an activity pool and more, is now open.

Westlake Aquatic Center (Source: Westlake Parks and Recreation Department)

June 8 through August 20, the center will be open weekdays from noon to 8 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From August 21 to September 4, the center will be open weekdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.