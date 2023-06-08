Juneteenth 2023: Where to celebrate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth celebrations are quickly approaching with several events set to occur in Northeast Ohio.

The holiday takes place each year on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community.

Here is a list of events happening in Northeast Ohio:

Juneteenth with MidTown Cleveland - June 10

Live performances, activities and education are at the center of the MidTown Cleveland Juneteenth event.

the celebration starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at Dunham Tavern.

Juneteenth with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - June 15

The Rock Hall will celebrate Juneteenth with a gospel performance and panel discussion on how gospel is a vital part of the roots of rock & roll.

Tickets are free but a reservation is required.

Juneteenth Celebration across Northeast Ohio (WOIO)

MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest - June 16 and 17

Celebrate Juneteenth with MetroHealth in Mall C, starting June 16!

The celebration starts Friday with a community firework show over the city at sunset.

The weekend continues June 17 with family-friendly activities including a vendor village, soul food and live music performances.

Saturday will also feature fireworks at sunset.

Mx. Juneteenth: A Black & Queer Liberation Celebration - June 17

This Juneteenth event celebrates Black and queer identities with live music, a drag show, vendors and educational workshops at BLK PunX Press Studio at 4701 Perkins Avenue #1 in Cleveland.

Tickets can be bought through making a donation at the event website.

Cleveland Public Library is hosting events to celebrate Juneteenth (Source: Cleveland Public Library)

Celebrate freedom at the Cleveland Public Library - June 17, 19, 20

The Cleveland Public Library is holding three separate events to celebrate Juneteenth June 17, 19 and 20.

Freedomfest will take place June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Mall C.

The Cleveland Public Library will be hosting a both during Freedomfest.

On June 19 the library is hosting a movie viewing and conversation about The Right to Read, a documentary discussing community efforts to teach the youngest generation how to read.

The movie will be played at the Capitol Theater from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..

Registration is required for an dinner and community conversation with the Cleveland Public Library, Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Western Reserve Historical Society June 20.

The dinner will discuss the past and future of African American-Jewish relations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Western Reserve Historical Society at 10825 East Boulevard.

Juneteenth at the African American Cultural Garden - June 19

The African American Culture Garden is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 19.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy live music, food tastings, a talent show and games at 890 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A Cleveland Civil Right marker will be dedicated at 11:45 a.m. at the African American Culture Gardens.

The event is free, with parking at 975 East Boulevard and 1126 Ansel Road.

Imani United Church of Christ community celebration - June 19

The Imani Church of Christ is hosting its Juneteenth parade and community celebration June 19.

The celebration starts at 11:30 a.m. at 832 East 222nd Street in Euclid.

The Cleveland Monsters hockey team is bringing the United by Hockey mobile museum to the Van Aken district June 19. (Source: United Hockey Mobile Museum)

Cleveland Monsters host the NHL’s United By Hockey museum experience - June 19

The Cleveland Monsters hockey team is bringing the United by Hockey mobile museum to the Van Aken district June 19.

The mobile museum will be available to tour from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3401 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.