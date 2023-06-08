Ohio flights to LGA and PHL are ‘paused’ due to haze from Canada wildfires

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The uncontrolled wildfires ravaging large swaths of Canadian forests have affected more than just breathability in Ohio.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has “paused” flights from Ohio to both LaGuardia and Philadelphia International Airports.

Update: We have paused flights from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio bound for @PHLAirport due to low visibility. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 8, 2023

The hazy plumes have rendered New York and Philadelphia’s familiar skylines almost unrecognizable, affecting visibility enough to slow and halt air travel.

In Ohio, eight counties, including Cuyahoga, have been issued an Air Quality Advisory by The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).

Both the NOACA and the American Lung Association have warned that the air in the affected counties may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, the young, and people with Asthma or other lung conditions.

For pilots, however, the main concern is low visibility, which has caused delays and cancellations in New York and Philadelphia this week.

Northerly winds are predicted to continue to carry smoke into Ohio from Canada, the NOACA says.

Consult live updates for air quality and airport delays before making any travel plans.

