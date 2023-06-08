2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for a Cleveland dance teacher guilty of sexually assaulting former students

Terrence Greene(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dance instructor found guilty of sexually assaulting more than a half-dozen of his former students will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley Thursday.

In May, Terence Greene was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and felonious assault. He was also found guilty of gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Green’s trial began Monday, May 15 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley and the jury started deliberating Tuesday, May 23.

Greene, 57, was a former teacher at the Cleveland School of Arts near Stearns Road and Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland for 19 years.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said from 1998 to 2019, and during his time as the dance teacher, Greene sexually assaulted nine students, all under the age of 18, in the dressing room of the school, at events they traveled both to in and out of state, in his car, and at his residence near Churchill Avenue and Orville Avenue in Cleveland.

In June 2020, the victims reported this to Cleveland police.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Greene was arrested and on Sept. 3, 2020, Green was indicted on the below charges:

• 18 counts of rape

• 29 counts of sexual battery

• Two counts of gross sexual imposition

• Eight counts of felonious assault

• 14 counts of kidnapping

• Three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former CMSD, Tri-C dance teacher accused of sexually abusing students over last two decades

