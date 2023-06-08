2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheffield Lake Fire Department make save from shed

Firefighters used air bags to lift the shed and save the dog.
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog trapped under a shed was rescued by Sheffield Lake Fire Department Wednesday.

Sheffield Lake Fire Department said the trapped dog was injured and unhappy, but Dr. Krupka from Avon Lake Animal Clinic sedated the dog for a save removal, according to a Facebook post.

Air bags were deployed by Sheffield Lake Fire Department to lift the shed and save the dog.

Once rescued, Krupka transported the dog for treatment.

The dog is now home, according to Sheffield Lake Fire Department, and will make a full recovery.

