Sobriety Checkpoint planned for June 14 in Cleveland to reduce accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bureau of Traffic has scheduled a Sobriety Checkpoint for Wednesday, June 14 at 7 pm.

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)

The checkpoint will take place on Lee Road at Deforest Avenue.

According to the Bureau, the goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of accidents caused by drunk driving.

Additionally, the Bureau hopes to educate drivers on safe driving habits and increase seatbelt use.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.