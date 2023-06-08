2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sobriety Checkpoint planned for June 14 in Cleveland to reduce accidents

By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bureau of Traffic has scheduled a Sobriety Checkpoint for Wednesday, June 14 at 7 pm.

The checkpoint will take place on Lee Road at Deforest Avenue.

According to the Bureau, the goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of accidents caused by drunk driving.

Additionally, the Bureau hopes to educate drivers on safe driving habits and increase seatbelt use.

