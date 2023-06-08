2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Thousands sign petition to save Parma Senior High School’s auditorium from being demolished

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands have signed a petition to save Parma Senior High School’s auditorium and bell tower from the wrecking ball.

The high school is closing for good this Friday to cut costs for the school district.

Demolition will begin soon after.

Parma City School District hopes taxpayers approve $194M high school

The auditorium is a special place for many former students, like Quinnton Busler, who have been a part of productions on that stage.

“Having the lights all lit, have everything running it was great,” Busler said. “It’s one of those important things to me that’s like I got to be a part of that.”

The school’s stage director, Shawna Melnykowski, hopes they can save the auditorium that seats more than 1,500 before it’s too late.

“Postpone and reconsider tearing down the school and if not the entire school, at least try to save the theater portion,” Melnykowski said.

Busler said the auditorium can serve as a community theater to help raise money for the district.

“I figured that it is important enough to the community we might as well try and save it,” Busler said. “It’s got so much history.”

Response from superintendent Charles Smialek:

“We respect the sentiment behind the petition to preserve parts of Parma Senior High School. In fact, we also worked to acknowledge the history and character of the high school when we planned for its replacement to incorporate a red brick exterior and a clock tower that would have closely resembled the current one. Unfortunately, our residents twice rejected our ballot initiatives to fund this construction. It is simply not feasible to leave standing one section of a school without investing millions of dollars into recreating supporting infrastructure such as plumbing, electricity, and heating systems that exist in other segments of the building. We are preserving many artifacts from Parma Senior High School and look forward to continuing to honor its legacy.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Communities in Cleveland are hosting Juneteenth events all weekend long
Juneteenth 2023: Where to celebrate in Cleveland
Westlake Aquatic Center
HEATING UP: Pools across NEO open for the 2023 season
The EDWINS institute to offer free child care to students
19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
Some Elyria City Councilmembers upset over placement of new solar-powered LED stop signs