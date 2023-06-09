2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Poor air quality again today

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Upper level wind pattern out of the north is carrying more of that Canada wildfire smoke into Ohio again today. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. It’ll be a mix of clouds and sun today with high temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range for most towns. The sky turns clear tonight with some overnight temperatures falling into the 40s. The steering winds begin to turn more westerly tomorrow. This should start to improve the air quality in our area. It’ll be a pleasant day tomorrow with sunshine. Most of us will be around 80 degrees later in the afternoon. A front approaches Sunday. We finally have more widespread rain in the forecast. Our latest thinking is for showers to develop west to east Sunday afternoon. The highest risk of rain will be Sunday night as we see things right now.

