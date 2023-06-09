71-year-old Stark County man facing aggravated murder charges

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man faces charges of aggravated murder following a shooting in Alliance this week.

Stark County Court records say the shooting happened at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of N. Mechanic Avenue.

The man, Bobby Gene Bradford, entered into a confrontation with the victim, according to the affidavit.

Officials said Bradford pulled out a revolver and fatally shot the victim in the chest.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Police arrested Bradford, who is currently being held in the Stark County Jail.

Bradford is set to be arraigned Friday at 2:30 p.m. where he will be formally charged.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.