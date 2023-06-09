Akron Zoo introduces new animal species

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo this week welcomed some new friends to their new home with the arrival of two Patagonian maras.

A zoo spokesperson said the new 6-year-old maras, Bonita and Bettina, moved from the Toledo Zoo after being born in 2017 in Louisiana.

Zoo officials said the rodent species is one of the largest rodents native to Patagonia, a region that encapsulates Argentina and Chile.

The maras weigh anywhere between 17 and 35 pounds.

You can find Bonita and Bettina in the zoo’s former capybara exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.