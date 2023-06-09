CMSD Valedictorian earns Gates scholarship, nearly $1M in scholarship awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2023 Valedictorian at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District earned the Gates Scholarship this week, along with $1,000,000 in other scholarship awards.

Gabriel Leonard, who graduated from Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School with a 4.44 GPA after wanting to become a pilot, now will have his tuition, room and board, books and flight school paid for thanks to the scholarship, established by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2017.

A CMSD spokesperson confirmed Gabriel is one of 750 students nationally to receive the award out of the 51,000 that applied.

“When I was awarded the scholarship, it was like everything that I’ve worked for and worked towards finally paid off,” Gabriel, said after being awarded the scholarship.

His reaction to the good news was all caught on camera.

“It is the only program that I heard of that would enable me to start working towards my future career,” he said.

Gabriel also received $950,000 in other scholarship awards.

