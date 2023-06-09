2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CMSD Valedictorian earns Gates scholarship, nearly $1M in scholarship awards

CMSD Valedictorian earns Gates scholarship, nearly $1M in scholarship awards
CMSD Valedictorian earns Gates scholarship, nearly $1M in scholarship awards(Source: Cleveland Metropolitan School District)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2023 Valedictorian at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District earned the Gates Scholarship this week, along with $1,000,000 in other scholarship awards.

Gabriel Leonard, who graduated from Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School with a 4.44 GPA after wanting to become a pilot, now will have his tuition, room and board, books and flight school paid for thanks to the scholarship, established by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2017.

A CMSD spokesperson confirmed Gabriel is one of 750 students nationally to receive the award out of the 51,000 that applied.

“When I was awarded the scholarship, it was like everything that I’ve worked for and worked towards finally paid off,” Gabriel, said after being awarded the scholarship.

His reaction to the good news was all caught on camera.

“It is the only program that I heard of that would enable me to start working towards my future career,” he said.

Gabriel also received $950,000 in other scholarship awards.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Akron Zoo introduces new animal species
Akron Zoo introduces new animal species
Thousands sign petition to save Parma Senior High School’s auditorium from being demolished
Thousands sign petition to save Parma Senior High School’s auditorium from being demolished
Communities in Cleveland are hosting Juneteenth events all weekend long
Juneteenth 2023: Where to celebrate in Cleveland
Westlake Aquatic Center
HEATING UP: Pools across NEO open for the 2023 season