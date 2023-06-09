Community rasies $9,000 to replace paralyzed Cleveland girl’s stolen wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community raised over $9,000 for a paralyzed 9-year-old whose wheelchair was stolen.

“We’d like to say thank you. Everybody that donated,” says Gwen Curry, Browns’ grandmother.

Alaya was 2-years-old when someone shot her in the head during a drive-by shooting outside her grandma’s house in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood. It left her paralyzed. The now 9-year-old depends on a wheelchair.

Police say the family’s Kia was reported stolen on May 13th from East 119th. Her $5,000 special stroller was inside.

Cleveland Police are looking for who took the car. If you have any information about this, give them a call.

