Escaped Summit County inmate arrested at McDonald’s convicted

Jason Lyle
(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County inmate arrested at a McDonald’s last week after escaping while on the way to a doctor’s appointment received his prison sentence on Thursday.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh said 39-year-old Jason Conrad pleaded guilty to the escape, a second-degree felony, along with the following charges:

  • Trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony
  • Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony
  • Unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said authorities arrested Conrad after he was recognized by a McDonald’s employee while ordering at the drive-thru.

RELATED: US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

Conrad, 39, escaped around 8 a.m. Tuesday from Summa Health at 1 Park West Drive in Akron.

Jason Lyle Conrad
((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Police arrested Conrad on April 21 after being stopped by the Summit County Drug Unit.

Police during a search of Conrad’s home found a weapon and a baggie of cocaine.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a medical boot for a previous injury.

While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

