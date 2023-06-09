Escaped Summit County inmate arrested at McDonald’s convicted

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County inmate arrested at a McDonald’s last week after escaping while on the way to a doctor’s appointment received his prison sentence on Thursday.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh said 39-year-old Jason Conrad pleaded guilty to the escape, a second-degree felony, along with the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said authorities arrested Conrad after he was recognized by a McDonald’s employee while ordering at the drive-thru.

Conrad, 39, escaped around 8 a.m. Tuesday from Summa Health at 1 Park West Drive in Akron.

Police arrested Conrad on April 21 after being stopped by the Summit County Drug Unit.

Police during a search of Conrad’s home found a weapon and a baggie of cocaine.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a medical boot for a previous injury.

While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

