Euclid Police release bodycam video of officers shooting car theft suspect

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department Friday released its body camera footage of officers shooting a car theft suspect on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. in the area of East 222nd Street and Fox Avenue, according to previous reports.

Officials said police spotted and stopped a suspected stolen Hyundai Sonata.

A department press release said the driver, an 18-year-old man identified as Kevin Idom, from Cleveland, exited the car and pointed a loaded gun at the two officers.

Police said one of the two officers shot Idom in the leg, and immediately rendered medical aid.

Idom is currently at a local hospital where he is being treated, according to officials.

Police confirmed Idom was charged with one count of felonious assault.

Officials confirmed the officer that shot Idom is on temporary administrative leave per department policy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is currently investigating the shooting to determine if the officer was warranted in firing his weapon.

