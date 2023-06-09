Fairview Park police will increase police presence for LGBTQ+ event

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A private fundraiser for a youth center in Fairview Park will have increased law enforcement presence to manage car and pedestrian traffic after discussion of the event started online.

The Colors+ youth center is holding a private family-friendly fundraiser Sunday in it’s space on Lorain Road.

The Fairview Park Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying the department has learned outside parties have commented about the event on social media.

While there have been no planned protests, police say an increased number of officers will be in the area to manage traffic.

Colors+ is youth center created to support LGBTQ+ youth and promote individual and community wellness.

