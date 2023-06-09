2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora released from prison

Jimmy Dimora
Jimmy Dimora
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has been released from federal prison and is now under home confinement, according to attorney Philip Kushner.

Dimora was serving a 23-year prison sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts he was released under the Cares Act.

He was scheduled to be released in Feb. 2031.

In June of 2022, United States District Judge Sara Lioi reduced the former county commissioner’s prison sentence by five years.

In March 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related charges; including, racketeering, bribery, and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix eight court cases, and had contractors do work at his home for free or reduced prices.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

FULL BODYCAM: Euclid officers shoot car theft suspect
Special Council speaks on Trump indictment
Euclid Police release bodycam video of officers shooting car theft suspect
Euclid officer involved shooting
Euclid Police release bodycam video of officers shooting car theft suspect