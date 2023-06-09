Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora released from prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has been released from federal prison and is now under home confinement, according to attorney Philip Kushner.

Dimora was serving a 23-year prison sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts he was released under the Cares Act.

He was scheduled to be released in Feb. 2031.

In June of 2022, United States District Judge Sara Lioi reduced the former county commissioner’s prison sentence by five years.

In March 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related charges; including, racketeering, bribery, and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix eight court cases, and had contractors do work at his home for free or reduced prices.

