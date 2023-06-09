2 Strong 4 Bullies
Francona: Jose Ramirez ‘doesn’t seem to be slowing down’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez had the first 3-homer game of his career Thursday but nothing the All-Star does surprises his manager Terry Francona.

Ramirez now has 201 homers with the organization, ninth in team history.

“Time goes by pretty quick,” Francona said Friday. “He’s been here for a while now but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

The Guardians, 29-33 and 2nd in the A.L. Central, host Houston this weekend in a 3-game series.

