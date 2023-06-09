Francona: Jose Ramirez ‘doesn’t seem to be slowing down’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez had the first 3-homer game of his career Thursday but nothing the All-Star does surprises his manager Terry Francona.

Ramirez now has 201 homers with the organization, ninth in team history.

“Time goes by pretty quick,” Francona said Friday. “He’s been here for a while now but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

The Guardians, 29-33 and 2nd in the A.L. Central, host Houston this weekend in a 3-game series.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.