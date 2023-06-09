2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man tries to entice teen to vehicle in University Heights, police say

University Heights
University Heights(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Cleveland Heights girl reported to police that a male tried to entice her to his vehicle while she was

walking along Cedar Road in the Cedar Center area on June 1st, according to University Heights Police.

Police said she saw the male standing on the sidewalk outside a dark blue semi-truck with an empty flatbed trailer parked on Cedar Road as she approached the male he said “Come here” and, according to the girl he reached out in an attempt to grab her arm.

The girl described the suspect as approximately 5′7″ to 5′9″ with a “big ginger beard”, wearing a plain short sleeve black T-shirt, possibly blue jeans, a black backward baseball cap, and sunglasses.

University Heights detectives responded to the scene and the matter remains under investigation.

