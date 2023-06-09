2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield Police: Shooting leaves 1 dead in car, 1 injured

Police found a car that crashed into a stone structure near the park’s entrance, along with a...
Police found a car that crashed into a stone structure near the park’s entrance, along with a victim next to the driver’s side door and another victim dead inside.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting near a park after finding one person dead in a car and another injured.

Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch said the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. at North Lake Park, located at 268 Hope Rd.

Porch said police found a car that crashed into a stone structure near the park’s entrance, along with a victim next to the driver’s side door and another victim dead inside.

Police said both appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials confirmed EMS transported the victim found outside the car to a local hospital.

Their condition is currently unknown.

The victim found dead in the car has not been identified.

Police said preliminary thoughts lead to the shooting occurring inside the vehicle but detectives continue to investigate the theory.

Officials confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mansfield Police Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

