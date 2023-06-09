Mother of 16-year-old murdered in Cleveland pleading for justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of 16 year old murdered in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood is pleading with whoever has information about who killed her son will come forward.

Demarion Whitsett was shot several times in broad daylight on May 30. He was found by Cleveland Police outside an abandoned school.

“Our babies are dying. It’s just not even normal,” Angela Britton, Whitsett’s mother said. “You can’t go to a basketball court, they can’t do anything.”

Whitsett was a hardworking teen with two jobs. His parents supported his passions in school and on the football field.

“He was definitely one of the leaders,” Britton said. “He was tough.”

Nearly two weeks later, his killer is still out there.

“It’s like a pandemic on our children. It’s like a disease,” Britton said. “It wants to rid your life and it wants to make everything around you sick.”

Britton said the gun violence on our streets is out of control with too many mothers, like herself, grieving the loss of a child.

“We have to take our streets back,” Britton said. “We cannot let thugs or whatever, the killers just run wild and do whatever they want to do. As a community we are more than them.”

Britton prays whoever knows who killed her son will find it in their heart to tell authorities.

“It’s not just going to be my baby that dies. It’s going to be somebody else’s baby, somebody else’s baby after that and it’s just going to keep on going on,” Britton said. “We got to help each other.”

If you have information about who killed Demarion Whitsett, you can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

