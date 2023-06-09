2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mother of 16-year-old murdered in Cleveland pleading for justice

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of 16 year old murdered in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood is pleading with whoever has information about who killed her son will come forward.

Demarion Whitsett was shot several times in broad daylight on May 30. He was found by Cleveland Police outside an abandoned school.

“Our babies are dying. It’s just not even normal,” Angela Britton, Whitsett’s mother said. “You can’t go to a basketball court, they can’t do anything.”

Whitsett was a hardworking teen with two jobs. His parents supported his passions in school and on the football field.

“He was definitely one of the leaders,” Britton said. “He was tough.”

Nearly two weeks later, his killer is still out there.

“It’s like a pandemic on our children. It’s like a disease,” Britton said. “It wants to rid your life and it wants to make everything around you sick.”

Britton said the gun violence on our streets is out of control with too many mothers, like herself, grieving the loss of a child.

“We have to take our streets back,” Britton said. “We cannot let thugs or whatever, the killers just run wild and do whatever they want to do. As a community we are more than them.”

Britton prays whoever knows who killed her son will find it in their heart to tell authorities.

“It’s not just going to be my baby that dies. It’s going to be somebody else’s baby, somebody else’s baby after that and it’s just going to keep on going on,” Britton said. “We got to help each other.”

If you have information about who killed Demarion Whitsett, you can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

16-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Local collectors getting scammed by online liquor sales websites
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Mother of 16 year old murdered in Cleveland pleading for justice
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Community rasies $9,000 to replace paralyzed Cleveland girl’s stolen wheelchair
Marijuana legalization bill proposed in Ohio House.
Bipartisan marijuana bill proposed in Ohio assembly