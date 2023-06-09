Parma law director warns against rise in tech support scams

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A scam warning was sent out by Parma police after a banker in Parma notified them that some of her clients are falling victim.

The FBI says tech support scams are the most recent con on the rise.

Parma Law Director Tim Dobeck told 19 News that scammers have targeted customers at 5/3 Bank over phone calls and emails claiming to be with large tech companies like Microsoft.

A release from Parma police says the scammers convince their victims that their device is compromised and request access.

“They will leverage this concern into getting personal information, making you pay for unneeded services, or gaining control over your computer and making you pay to release it,” the release says.

Dobeck says, “When you see somebody asking for cryptocurrency or for gift cards, they are overseas. Local law enforcement can take a report, but they will be able to solve this crime.”

In an advisory, the FBI found nearly 24,000 people reported losing over $300,000 in 2021.

Dobeck says stealing the personal identifier or somebody or using them improperly is both a state and federal crime.

