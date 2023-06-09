2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Hunger Task Force extends summer pantry hours

The Stark County Hunger Task Force is extending it’s summer hours to better serve residents...
The Stark County Hunger Task Force is extending it's summer hours to better serve residents dealing with hunger insecurity.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Hunger Task Force is extending it’s summer hours to better serve residents dealing with hunger insecurity.

Officials say the food pantry will start its extended hours the week of June 12.

The new schedule is as follows:

Monday and Friday: 9:15 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 9:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Thursday: 9:15 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Friday: 9:15 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.

The food pantry is located at 408 9th Street in the Ken Weber Community Campus.

For more information about the SCHTF, visit starkhunger.org, call 330-455-6667, or email info@starkhunger.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

