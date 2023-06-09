2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County garage fire kills man

One man died Friday morning following a garage fire in Summit County.
One man died Friday morning following a garage fire in Summit County.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died Friday morning following a garage fire in Summit County.

Officials said the fire occurred at 7:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wooster Road North in Barberton.

Firefighters pulled a man out of the burning structure and transported him to Akron General Medical Center.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died nearly 30 minutes later.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

A scam warning was sent out by Parma police after a banker in Parma notified them that some of...
Parma law director warns against rise in tech support scams
The Stark County Hunger Task Force is extending it’s summer hours to better serve residents...
Stark County Hunger Task Force extends summer pantry hours
Bobby Gene Bradford
71-year-old Stark County man facing aggravated murder charges
Jason Lyle
Escaped Summit County inmate arrested at McDonald’s convicted