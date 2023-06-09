Summit County garage fire kills man

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died Friday morning following a garage fire in Summit County.

Officials said the fire occurred at 7:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wooster Road North in Barberton.

Firefighters pulled a man out of the burning structure and transported him to Akron General Medical Center.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died nearly 30 minutes later.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.