Summit County motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old rider, troopers say

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old motorcycle rider died after a 2-vehicle crash in Sagamore Hills on Thursday.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:19 p.m. on Houghton Road.

OSHP said an 89-year-old woman, traveling northbound from one private driveway to another, failed to yield for the westbound-traveling motorcycle.

OSHP said the motorcycle struck the front bumper of the 89-year-old’s Mercury, causing the rider to be ejected.

Officials confirmed the 20-year-old, identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Mason Ridgley, of Northfield, died at the scene.

Police also said the 89-year-old woman did not get injured.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

