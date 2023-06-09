2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old rider, troopers say

OSHP said the motorcycle struck the front bumper of the Mercury, causing the rider to be ejected.
OSHP said the motorcycle struck the front bumper of the Mercury, causing the rider to be ejected.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old motorcycle rider died after a 2-vehicle crash in Sagamore Hills on Thursday.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:19 p.m. on Houghton Road.

OSHP said an 89-year-old woman, traveling northbound from one private driveway to another, failed to yield for the westbound-traveling motorcycle.

OSHP said the motorcycle struck the front bumper of the 89-year-old’s Mercury, causing the rider to be ejected.

Officials confirmed the 20-year-old, identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as Mason Ridgley, of Northfield, died at the scene.

Police also said the 89-year-old woman did not get injured.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Police found a car that crashed into a stone structure near the park’s entrance, along with a...
Mansfield Police: Shooting leaves 1 dead in car, 1 injured
A private fundraiser for a youth center in Fairview Park will have increased law enforcement...
Fairview Park police will increase police presence for LGBTQ+ event
A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning.
South-Collinwood shooting sends 1 to hospital
Canadian wildfire smoke in Cleveland
Clevelanders take precautions for poor air quality, still enjoying outdoor events