Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged

Blake William Linkous
Blake William Linkous(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly killing a woman in the Myrtle Beach area, reports say.

Horry County police were called to a hotel room on Maison Drive on Wednesday for a reported dead female.

The report states, when officers arrived, EMS was on the scene, who told HCPD the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin of Roseville, OH. was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room on Maison Dr. in Myrtle Beach.

According to the report, “suspicious circumstances were detected,” and the Criminal Investigations Department took over the investigation.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states evidence at the scene and witness statements led investigators to determine that on Tuesday, Blake William Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock, Ohio, manually strangled the victim causing her death.

Linkous was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. No bond has been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

